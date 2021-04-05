PHILADELPHIA — An internet rap artist and self-identified gang member from Reading will spend 15 years behind bars for trafficking drugs in Berks County.
A federal judge handed down that sentence for Louis Daniel Morales, aka "Trouble." He was also ordered to spend five years on supervised release and pay a $2,000 fine.
Morales pleaded guilty in October to three felony counts of manufacture, possession, and distribution of a controlled substance.
The charges stemmed from his sale of more than 800 grams of methamphetamine and an additional amount of heroin to an under cover Pennsylvania State Police trooper on three separate occasions in May and June 2019, authorities said.
Morales, a self-identified member of the "Nine Trey Gangsters" sect of the Bloods gang and an internet rap artist known as "Trouble" or "King Troub93," was part of a conspiracy that was responsible for trafficking meth, heroin, and cocaine in and around Berks County, authorities said.
"Morales and his co-conspirators pumped huge quantities of deadly, addictive drugs into Reading and its surrounding communities," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "Drug trafficking destroys lives and neighborhoods. Our Office is determined to protect the communities impacted by drug trafficking by investigating and convicting the criminals responsible for it."
Officials said a federal wiretap of Morales' conversations with drug suppliers and customers revealed that he had access to a seemingly endless supply of methamphetamine through several sources.