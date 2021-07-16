READING, Pa. - Inside a makeshift music studio in an apartment in Reading - a hip hop artist is busy practicing his craft - with his own work always on repeat.

“Whenever I make a song I listen to it over and over and over like 30 times to make sure everything is good,” JAI-One Letterlough, the rapper known as "HPM Smoove" said.

JAI-One Letterlough AKA “HPM SMOOVE” traded in a basketball for some headphones after a DII college career didn’t pan out.

“I left college," he said. "I really didn’t have money. I was working for UPS. Always listened to music. Always good with listening to it. So I started I’d give it a try.”

Now with the help of Kevin Navarro, who produces and engineers under the name Nexis Minati - and is from a family of musicians and singers - the musical ideas keep coming. But JAI-One says this dream's roots trace back many years.

“I lost my father when I was 5," he said. "He was a professional boxer. A world champion and all that. He lost his life in 2005 Cotton Street. Most of my pain and everything I talk about is about him.”

Nexis says he sees first hand, from in front of the digital mixing board - and HPM just feet away - that pain being turned into pulsing decibel waves and song.

“I seen him I saw oh man he’s serious," Nexis said. "He’s doing videos. He’s doing performances. And he just started.”

They say with any pursuit sometimes the hardest thing is getting started - but perhaps it’s more so being reminded constantly of what keeps you going.

“Like I tell everybody even around the neighborhood, anything is possible," JAI-One said. "Put your mind to it. Just do it. If you have a dream chase it.”

