READING, Pa - Water pressure problems continue in Reading.

“I noticed Monday morning I went to take a shower and the water pressure was low,” said Orlando Rivera of Reading. “I didn't think anything of it."

“It's gotten better. I'm not holding my breath on it though,” said Heather Smith of Reading. “You can hope for the best that's all you can really do. I hope they have it under control."

One Reading woman on Haak Street went out and bought jugs of water. She said she's seen some improvement since Monday in the water pressure in her kitchen.

"We're doing everything to conserve water but it's the unknowing process for us,” said Smith.

The Reading Area Water Authority says it's working to restore full pressure after a rare form of algae in Lake Ontelaunee caused water filters to clog at the Maidencreek Treatment Plant.

A 15 percent mandatory water conservation notice is in place, and everyone is trying to conserve, including the fire department.

“Certainly the department is taking efforts to minimize the amount of water we are using as far as just simple things. Using water to wash apparatus at this point, we suspended that for the time being. So as everyone should, we are making every reasonable effort to converse every amount of water we can at this point,” said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.

Fire officials say they're still fully prepared to handle any fires in the city.