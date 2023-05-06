READING, Pa. - While the Sixers played their game, Reading fans had a slam dunk of an evening.

The Reading Rebels played a team from Quebec, Canada at Alvernia University Friday night.

Fans tell us they love the game and the activities during game breaks.

They say the Rebels provide a great community experience.

"The fans want to win, they're hungry for wins and it's a good, good crew," said Peter Emerick.

"It feels like a professional atmosphere," Greg Galtere said, "it's hard to hear me because of what's going on in the background. It's just a lot of fun."

The Royals return to Alvernia to play the Syracuse Stallions on Sunday.