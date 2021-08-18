READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board learned it will be asked to vote next week on an updated COVID-19 health and safety plan which will require universal masking through the end of the first quarter on Nov. 4.
The administration made its recommendation at a Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday night.
The board is scheduled to vote on the matter at its regular voting meeting on Aug. 25.
Jesse C. Leisawitz, the district's chief legal officer, explained that the board approved a health and safety plan at the end of June in order to meet the requirements of the federal government to qualify to receive American Rescue Plan funds.
"Obviously, things have changed somewhat since that time," Leisawitz said. "So we wanted to present to the board a new health and safety plan based on guidance and documents as we know them today."
Anne Fisher, health services and student supports director, said the district's plan is to return to full in-person learning on the first day of school, which is scheduled for Sept. 30.
If families do not feel comfortable sending their children to school, Fisher said parents can apply to have children at any grade level enrolled in the district's virtual academy.
According to the proposed revised health and safety plan, students and staff will be required to wear masks in all district buildings and when traveling on district transportation.
Masks will be permitted to be removed when outdoors.
Fisher said the revisions to the plan are based upon guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In addition to universal masking, the district will practice social distancing of 3 feet whenever possible.
In regard to contact-tracing, Fisher said students will not be considered close contacts if they are further than 3 feet apart and are wearing masks.
"Fully vaccinated close contacts should be referred for COVID-19 testing," she said. "If asymptomatic, fully vaccinated close contacts will not need to quarantine at home following an exposure."
Fisher also said close contacts who are not fully vaccinated should be referred for COVID-19 testing.
"Quarantine can be shortened to seven days if they have a negative test result and are asymptomatic," Fisher added.
Board members did not dispute or question the recommendations from the administration.
Board member Becky Ellis did ask if the mask mandate will be kept in place if Berks County is still in a "substantial" spread phase through Nov. 4.
"We will reassess what is happening in the community and happening in our buildings," Fisher said.
Board President Robin Costenbader-Jacobson thanked the administration for its work and for keeping the board up-to-date on new guidance.
While the topic was addressed calmly Wednesday night and all board members appeared to be in agreement, public comment is not accepted at Committee of the Whole meetings.
Members of the public may register in advance of next week’s meeting to be heard during the public comment portion.
The public is not permitted to attend in person but may view the meeting live on the district's YouTube channel.