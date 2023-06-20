READING., Pa. – The chairman of the Reading Redevelopment Authority told city council Tuesday night that the new slate of board members on the authority are determined to bring action to the table when it comes to addressing blighted properties.

John H. Miller, Jr, chairman of the authority, was invited by council to speak at a committee-of-the-whole meeting before the next regular council meeting.

Council is scheduled to vote on a proposed ordinance next Monday to allocate $500,000 from American Rescue Plan funds to the Reading Redevelopment Authority to be used for the acquisition, remediation, and disposition of blighted properties in the city.

Earlier this month, council members said they wanted to hear about the authority’s plan prior to that vote.

“One thing that has been mentioned over the last four or five weeks by multiple council members is they are tired of seeing plans and want to see action,” Miller said. “And I'm telling you that we are here to bring action to your table. It's going to take a little money to do it but consider this the opportunity to really move things forward and we are spending the necessary time and commitment and hashing out the details of how to move forward in a cohesive way that makes sense.”

The proposed ordinance on the table states that the authority has a goal of fifty properties per year, as funding allows.

Miller cautioned council that even half-a-million-dollars will only go so far in dealing with the approximately 450 properties currently on the blighted property list.

“I don't mean to belittle it (the allocation), but some original numbers were somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.5 million, perhaps three,” Miller said.

“We will move forward and create some action with this, but understand that if we are to tackle 50 properties with a half-million dollars, that's only $10,000 per property. Eminent domain costs approximately $5,000 and then we have to pay just compensation to each of those property owners for the fair market value at the time of acquisition. So, we really have to be diligent in rolling that money over and over and over again in order to make it stretch beyond what would otherwise be a three to five property rehab.”

Miller said one of the challenges going forward is having an adequate staff to carry out action plans.

“If we get funded and we are tackling a large number of properties per year, there's no way we can do that with the current staffing that's in place,” Miller explained. “The current arrangement with the city is that we pay for an executive director and for an asset manager / accountant, and that price tag is very cheap; a total of $30,000. If we were to hire one full time staffer, which I think is essential for us to move forward and to do what needs to be done here, obviously that number is going to increase quite a bit.”

Because the redevelopment authority is a separate entity from the city, Miller said there would be questions going forward if new staff would be city employees, as opposed to ones who work exclusively for the authority.”

Council president Donna Reed said she would like to see a significant portion of the $500,000 funding be dedicated to properties in the area of 9th and Douglass Streets, where the Reading School District is constructing a new school building.

“I say this because I think that is going to be a real role model for how we can turn around neighborhoods and stabilize them,” Reed said. “But also keeping in mind (in the past) we had no strategic plan in mind, and we have nothing to show in terms of strengthening a neighborhood around a project.”

Miller gave a different viewpoint.

“I would see a restriction of focusing on this particular area as a hindrance to our ability to do our best work,” Miller said. “And I think also as you have six different council members representing six different districts here, the focus on just 9th and Douglas would concentrate those efforts into one or two council members areas and I think it's fair to say that every council member has an area of their district where they would prefer some attention to be going.”

Miller added that blighted properties are constantly changing and require the authority to have some flexibility.

“It's necessary that we put as few restrictions on this (allocation) as possible,” Miller added. “I realize it's a step of faith and trust, but I can tell you that you've got a board that is truly committed to moving this path forward. And, you know, I want to be sitting here a year from now bragging about what we've done as opposed to sort of hanging my head in shame and saying, well, we got three (properties).”