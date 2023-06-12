READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to table a proposed ordinance to allocate $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Reading Redevelopment Authority to be used for the acquisition, remediation and disposition of blighted properties in the city.

The proposed ordinance states that the authority has a plan to address blighted properties with an annual goal of fifty such properties per year, as funding allows.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura said she would like to see a plan presented by the redevelopment authority.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz raised concerns with the proposal.

"When I look at this on the surface, I completely support it with needing more details," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "But then it also runs counter to the fact that the redevelopment authority owns blighted properties that they're putting up for auction."

"So, I'm trying to figure out a continuity of how the decision-making is occurring," she said. "I think the only answers are going to really come from talking with the authority."

Councilman Chris Miller said he has mixed feelings regarding the plan.

"On the one hand, this is so important," Miller said. "We've talked about this and talked about it and talked about it. I just don't want to see it be slowed down."

"It's probably one of the biggest priorities that the city needs to address — not the biggest, one of the biggest," he said. "But I do understand that with more information and more clarity, the more comfortable it is to move forward with something."

Council President Donna Reed asked the administration to invite members from the authority to address council on Tuesday, June 20, and then the ordinance could be voted on the following Monday.

"We want to keep the conversation moving," Reed said. "Blight is clearly a huge issue in the city, and it will be interesting to see how the redevelopment authority is working with their properties."

During public comment, Rev. Evelyn Morrison spoke against the proposed ordinance.

"My concern is that the Reading Redevelopment Authority should be brought back under the city so that we could be able to direct it properly," Morrison said. "Now, the members of the board are people who have vested interests in what happens with blighted property and with the land development bank, and I think that's a conflict of interest."

"I'm saying to you, we're spending too much money looking at these properties that redevelopment wants to purchase when they haven't been good stewards over the properties that they did have that they auctioned them out," Morrison added.

"They never refer people to community and economic development for the grants that they need to help fix up their houses and provide decent and safe housing for the public," she said.