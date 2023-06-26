READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted unanimously Monday to allocate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Reading Redevelopment Authority for the acquisition, remediation and disposition of blighted properties within the city.

Last week, the chairman of the authority, John H. Miller Jr., told council that the authority will address blight through a plan to acquire blighted properties and act to either have them rehabilitated or demolished.

The authority will have an annual goal of dealing with 50 properties per year, as funding permits.

Prior to the adoption of the ordinance, council President Donna Reed attempted to have the bill mandate that $100,000 be used to address blight in the area of Ninth and Douglass streets, which is the location of a new STEM school being constructed by the Reading School District.

Council rejected the amendment with only Melissa Ventura and Wanda Negron supporting Reed's request.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said blight should be addressed based on priority.

"I understand the thought going behind this, but there are so many blighted properties at this point that are a health hazard, and I think those should be priorities and not a specific area of the city," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

Councilman Chris Daubert said he understood where Reed where coming from, but said he was reluctant to tie the redevelopment authority's hands.

Reed attempted to convince her colleagues by reminding them that when the organization started by the late Albert Boscov — Our City Reading —attempted to attack blight, it did so in a piecemeal fashion.

"We don't have a stronger neighborhood anywhere in the city to show for that because it was piecemeal," Reed said. "It was haphazard, and my feeling was that devoting $100,000 of this to a particular area would strengthen a core area of the city."

Managing Director William Heim said the $500,000 is really only seed money to see that the authority can move forward with the action.

"We shouldn't be handcuffing the authority by designating certain areas," Heim said. "At this point, let's get them moving and see what they can do."

"And if they are successful, then we need to look for further funds so that we can start to narrow the concentration," Heim continued. "It will take a lot more funding to make an appreciable difference in this city because $500,000 is not going to go very far at all."