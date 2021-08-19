READING, Pa. — Chris Turtell, audit partner of Herbein & Company Inc., gave the Reading Redevelopment Authority high marks for its 2020 audit, which was presented at the authority's monthly meeting Thursday afternoon.
Turtell noted that the audit was an unmodified opinion and noted only one weakness in the authority's procedures — the lack of segregation of duties. He remarked that the weakness has been addressed in 2021.
"I commend you for your partnership with the city and the improvement of your financial structures," Turtell told the authority's members.
Some highlights of the audit were 2020 net operating income of $255,928, compared to $154,359 in 2019. Also, 2020 produced a $190,494 surplus, leading to a total net position of $1,327,939 in 2020, compared to $1,137,465 in 2019.
The authority's chairman, Ernest Schlegel, said that, going forward, he expects to have monthly financial reports available.
"You're really going to see exciting things going forward," he said. "There's talk on the street about our cooperation with the city."
In other matters, Jamal Abodalo, the authority's executive director, recommended, and the members approved, that the authority reappoint John Sylvester as appraiser and add Michael McDevitt as a second source because of an expected increase in the workload in the coming year.
The members also approved Abodalo's recommendation the appointment of William C. Brown & Company and Pro Property Abstract for title search.
In addition, Abodalo informed the members of a right-to-know information request made by We the People of Reading concerning the results of the preliminary environmental report prepared by Liberty Environmental for the Buttonwood Street project. Member Goslyn Fleming commented that the authority must be very careful to do everything right according to the law because We the People of Reading is opposed to the project and has been circulating a petition to stop it.