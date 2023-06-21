READING, Pa. - There will soon be a few less eyesores in the city.

“We as a board want this to be a pilot first step as to how we can work towards the remediation of blight in this city,” said John Miller, chairman of the Reading Redevelopment Authority.

The Reading Redevelopment Authority says a recent auction involving a couple of blighted properties ended up yielding some unexpected, but positive, results.

“These four particular parcels we decided would be best suited put up for auction. We started the price at one dollar absolute auction so the market determined the price,” Miller said.

“So the auction was a tremendous success. I suspected we might get something half the price from what it actually brought in," Miller continued. "Final tally is $147,000 dollars for the four parcels, and there’s a deed restriction in place so those properties need permits pulled in 90 days."

Then RRA says they have a year to be rehabbed and get an occupancy certificate from building and trades.

“They’re on their way to getting rehab and put back on the tax rolls again,” Miller said.

Next up, the Redevelopment Authority is hoping city council will approve half a million dollars of American Rescue Plan money to fix up more dilapidated properties.

“It will be a great first step with approval, and we can get things kicked off and really start tackling the blighted properties here in the city. The list is 450 properties long and we look forward to going after that list,” Miller said.

City council is set to vote on the funding Monday night.