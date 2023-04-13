READING, Pa. – During the weekly meeting of the Berks County Commissioners, Commissioner Michael S. Rivera highlighted the results of the Pennsylvania Aviation Economic Impact Study.

The study was released about one month ago.

Rivera noted that the Reading Regional Airport has a total economic impact of $77.9 million annually and that the facility is ranked within the top ten percent of all airports in Pennsylvania.

“The Reading Regional Airport ranks number 12 out of 122 airports in Pennsylvania, so the airport is a great asset we have here in Berks County,” Rivera said. “And we’re looking to keep it that way and help move it forward."

Rivera said the complete report can be found on airport’s website at

https://readingairport.org

The county took over control of the airport in Bern Township last October.

Later in the meeting, a commenter attending virtually questioned if commercial air flights will ever return to the airport.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said it’s impossible to predict anything, let alone a timeline.

“There are discussions ongoing about the possible return of commercial air service,” Leinbach said. “We were approached late last year by a carrier that we cannot name at this point in time. We've had discussions with them and have indicated to them we would like to see a formal proposal. We've yet to receive that.”

“Initially it's talking about flights between one city on the east coast and the city of Reading, so we will see.”