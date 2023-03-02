BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa - As another airport in our region made a crucial catch, those responsible for safety and security at Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township say it's their number one priority.

“We take that very seriously for the reasons that arose yesterday,” said Chief Wesley Waugh with Bern Township Police Department.

Bern Township PD, TSA and the airport are working closely to update and reaffirm security and safety plans.

"Reading Regional Airport has a federally approved security plan and Bern Township Police Department has created its own procedures and directives in concert with airport personnel in support of that plan,” Waugh explained. “We work together."

Especially as the airport says business and traffic have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"At Reading Airport, we have a commercial service operator that comes in, Southwest Airlines for Boscov's Travel, and those passengers go direct from Reading to Orlando, and we have an approved TSA airport security program for that operation,” said Zackary Tempesco, director of Reading Regional Airport.

Body scanners, metal detectors, plenty of warning signs and those big machines you put your bags through are just some of the safety protocols TSA has in place to keep passengers safe.

"We have a continuing presence at Reading Regional Airport whenever a commercial or charter flight is boarding, and that is in support of the TSA,” Waugh said.

Officials say, for its size, Reading Regional is a very adaptable airport, handling thousands for events like World War II Weekend while also dealing with day-to-day business.

“It ramps up and then kinda comes back down depending on the level of security needed for that day,” Tempesco said.

Based on need and best practices locally and nationally, plans can be adapted.