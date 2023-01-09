READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is remembering his former chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, who died over the weekend.

He said the two first met in 2011, and their friendship went beyond politics.

"When I got news of Frank's passing, I knew immediately that we lost a great man," said Mayor Moran. "He has definitely left a legacy. It's hit us hard for those that consider him a friend," he said.

Denbowski spent more than 20 years at City Hall. His roles included acting managing director and recycling and solid waste coordinator. He worked with four administrations in a city Moran said Denbowski was extremely dedicated to.

"I'm lost for words when it comes to Frank because he was such a good humanitarian and such a well-intended individual that he would do whatever he could, drop whatever he needed, to make sure he served his city and the next person," said Moran.

Mayor Moran tells us he would often reach out to Denbowski for advice on certain issues.

"I respected him greatly and knew that I would be willing to listen to the bigger picture items he would advise me on," said Mayor Moran.

Outside of his work for the city, he was a husband and father. Moran said Denbowski was always dedicated to his family whether it was in sports, school or church.

"Frank is unreplaceable, there's no other way to put it. He cannot be ever replaced by anybody because his love for this city was immense," said Mayor Moran.