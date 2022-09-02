READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event.

Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.

As part of the celebration, the city also hosted the newest addition to its lineup of downtown events — "Taste of Reading."

Several of the city's restaurants were on hand to offer free samples of their menu items, while musicians Erich Cawalla and Cliff Starkey provided live entertainment.

The city said it hopes to host recurring midday events in the courtyard, which is located between Penn and Court streets, near North Sixth Street.

A grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development helped to fund the courtyard renovations, officials said.