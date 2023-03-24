READING, Pa. – Immediately after an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading on Friday night, reactions started coming in from neighboring Reading.
Some Reading residents said they thought heard a car crash nearby. Some felt scared and went outside to see what happened.
"I was sitting in my stall and I heard a boom, and it shook my windows, and mannequins were shooken, so we look outside, we could see smoke," said Randy King, owner of Uptown Gallery.
"I was actually coming down here to walk into the store," said William Allen, of Reading. "I didn't get in there because, you know, it kind of scared me, explosion, so I left."
"About 15 minutes ago or so, I was just watching YouTube, and the whole house shook," said Gregory Miller, of Reading. "I heard a rumble. I went outside to see if maybe a car ran into the building or something."
"So we was concerned because it was loud, and we felt it down here, and that's like about six or seven blocks away," King said. "And to feel it over here, I just hope everybody's alright."
West Reading is urging people to avoid the area around the explosion at this time.