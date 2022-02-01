READING, Pa. - Some people who live and work in Reading are expressing concerns about the number of potholes on city streets.
They say something needs to be done.
"It gets down under cracks and irregularities in the macadam topping and it just freezes and thaws and causes it to become weakened and eventually it fails and you get a pothole," says Kyle Zeiber, Reading Public Works Operations Manager.
It's an inevitable process really, and one Zeiber says his crews deal with daily.
"Last month we did 326 potholes for the month of January," says Zeiber.
Edward Jacquez, who spends time in the city, says he feels like that's just a Band-Aid for the pothole problem.
"All they have to do is just rip up the whole street and just pave the whole street," says Jacquez. "But what happens, all they do is patch up jobs."
Zeiber says under the Moran administration road repaving in Reading has gotten a lot more aggressive. Last year, workers repaved more than five miles of roads in the city, including total reconstruction of the 200 and 300 blocks of Penn Street. Six more miles are scheduled for this year.
Zeiber says that should help eliminate a number of potholes, but he asks for people to be patient because six miles can take the better part of a summer.
"Not enough has been done in the past and I think we're playing catch up right now, but we're getting there," says Zeiber.
There's also another pothole blitz planned for spring with the city's public works department partnering with RAWA and UGI.
About six to seven crews will be out for a couple of days canvassing the city and filling potholes.
If you have any that need attention sooner, you can report them through the I Request system. Reading residents can report potholes on city streets by calling the citizens service center at 877-727-3234. Information can also be submitted online.