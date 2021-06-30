READING, Pa. | Residents saw a good turnout for Wednesday's event, where lots of families came out to an open hydrant, and also had free water and popsicles for the latest Wacky Water Wednesday.
The Reading Water Authority, fire, police and the rec commission joined forces to open a hydrant outside 16th and Haak Elementary, as kids ran through the water stream.
"It feels like a record hot summer so far, but Wacky Water Wednesday's are a great opportunity to interact with the community and give kids a chance to have some old fashioned fun in the fire hydrants," noted Daphne Klahr, from the Reading rec commission.
One parent who brought her kids out on Wednesday also brought water balloons for the other kids. The rest of the neighborhood appreciated having this refreshing option for their families, compared to going to a private pool.
"It's really expensive and we don't have much money right now so it's nice to have something free that they can do," said Talisa Peters, the mother who brought water ballons.
With recent incidents of kids in the city opening hydrants like these on their own, these events provide a safe, supervised alternative.
"In this environment we have Police Public Works, water authority, mayor's office the rec commission all working together to make sure we are opening up hydrants in a safe way," Klahr commented. "They have sprinkler heads on them that were especially designed by the water authority."
The next Wacky Water day is lined up for next Wednesday, and you can find out more info on the recreation commission's website.