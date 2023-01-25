READING, Pa. – Reading heard from residents about changes to a street Wednesday night.
Reading City Council held a public forum at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church. Several city officials attended.
The Reading Parking Authority has proposed a plan to make Cotton Street a one-way road westbound street between South 19th and South Ninth streets.
The RPA says the change will create more on-street parking by allowing parking on both sides of the street.
City Council is also discussing proposals to make South Street a one-way eastbound street between South Ninth and South 13th streets.