READING, Pa. – Reading heard from residents about changes to a street Wednesday night.

Cotton Street Reading

Cotton Street in Reading.

Reading City Council held a public forum at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church. Several city officials attended.

The Reading Parking Authority has proposed a plan to make Cotton Street a one-way road westbound street between South 19th and South Ninth streets.

The RPA says the change will create more on-street parking by allowing parking on both sides of the street.

City Council is also discussing proposals to make South Street a one-way eastbound street between South Ninth and South 13th streets.

Scroll down for comments if available