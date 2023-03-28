READING, Pa. – Reading community members and officials discussed changes to Cotton Street Tuesday night.
The city held a meeting on parking and traffic changes at Amanda E. Stout Elementary School.
Several officials, including Mayor Eddie Moran, attended.
They talked about a proposal to turn Cotton Street into a one-way road.
People at the meeting also shared their concerns about issues like double-parking, and longer delays for first responders.
At a public forum in January, the Reading Parking Authority detailed a proposal to make Cotton Street one-way westbound between South 19th and South Ninth streets. RPA officials said it would allow for more on-street parking on Cotton by allowing residents to park on both sides of the street.