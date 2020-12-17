READING, Pa. – It didn't take long for the snow to blanket the sidewalks and streets of Reading.
"At least it's the week before Christmas," said resident Daniel Brook. "Hopefully it won't last until Christmas, but it's nice."
While the blast of winter weather is putting some in the holiday spirit — raising the prospects of a white Christmas — Reading's mayor issued a disaster declaration, giving officials additional resources to keep city residents safe and respond to emergencies.
"A lot of cars getting stuck, a lot of tractor trailers getting stuck everywhere," said resident Juan Rosa.
As people break out the shovels and snow blowers, some are taking the storm in stride, saying it's been too long since we've seen a storm like this.
"It's been two years, from what I heard from the weatherman," said Brooks.
Reading has 25 plow trucks clearing the streets. Meanwhile, PennDOT crews are tasked with keeping state routes and highways leading into the city manageable for drivers who have to be out.
"The way it's going and it's still coming down, I think it'll take a few days to clear," said Aguilexces Rosa.
In a year filled with uncertainty and unforeseen obstacles, some people say this is mother nature's way of reminding us what we have to be grateful for.
"It helps families come together, be closer together, and be thankful for what they have," said Brooks.