READING, Pa. – Reading City Council will seek community input before it makes a decision to make changes to two city streets.
Council tabled a motion Monday night to make Cotton Street a one-way westbound street between South 19th and South Ninth streets, and to make South Street a one-way eastbound street between South Ninth and South 13th streets.
The Reading Parking Authority recommended the changes on Cotton Street to create more on-street parking by allowing parking on both sides of the street. The change on South Street would make that thoroughfare safer to navigate because it is very narrow, Nathan Matz, executive director of the parking authority, said in a presentation to City Council last week.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz called for the motion to table Monday night to allow community input.
She said she has scheduled a community meeting on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 16th Street and Perkiomen Avenue.
"There will be notice sent out to the neighbors because this is such an extensive area that is going to be impacted," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "We need to have as much public input as possible because this is probably the longest length of a street that has ever been changed to a one-way direction."
Council also tabled a motion to authorize residential parking permit zones in the 400 block of Douglass Street, the 900 block of Locust Street and the 600 block of Linden Street.
Council said it needs more specific information from the Reading Parking Authority.