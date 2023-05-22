READING, Pa. – Reading City Council heard from two residents Monday night regarding blight, lead paint poisoning and racism.

Thorn Street resident Kim Talbot told council that the home attached to hers has been allowed to sit and fall apart for more than 10 years.

"Although it has received some fines and notices, nothing has been done to force the issue," Talbot said. "I have complained both formally and informally about the condition. The house has a tarp or plastic covering on it for at least five or six years over the roof."

"Needless to say, since this house is attached to mine, my house is also falling apart," Talbot added. "There's currently a large hole between the two homes, my walls are crumbling, my ceiling is separating from the closets and my floor is even bowing some places."

"I no longer have hope that I will be able to save my home," she continued. "The repairs that are needed are more than the house is currently worth, and it is unfair that I have to give up my dream because the system is broken and will continue to be if we don't do something about it."

Oley Street resident Rev. Kevin E. Bynes Jr. said that after moving from New Jersey to a home in Centre Park, his family began to experience illness.

"We went back and forth to the doctors to find out my entire family was exposed to lead in my home and so, after seeing where the lead was coming from, I immediately went into action and looked into replacing my windows," Bynes said. "I took out a loan and began to get my windows replaced."

At that point, Bynes said he was confronted by rude neighbors ordering him to cease with the replacements.

"I have come to find out I live in a historic district, which I didn't know anything about, and our realtor didn't disclose," he said

Historic district residents are not permitted to make any changes to the exterior façade of a home without permission from the historic architectural review board.

Bynes also said — as an African-American — he experienced racism from neighbors.

"The welcome that I thought I would receive, being in a diverse city, I never received," Bynes said. "I received a negative undertone of institutional racial remarks when I moved to the house."

"I've been told that I moved to the wrong neighborhood," he continued. "People have vandalized our house. They broke one of our glass lead windows in the front. Everyone I've looked to and reached out to, I have received a cold response."

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the speakers were very compelling and emotionally touching.

"I feel like we can do some things to make difference as a council that we need to look beyond depending on the administration at this point," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "Certainly, we have historic district designations, but when things are as life threatening as what this gentleman reported to us, I think we need to take that into consideration, and certainly, I would be asking our managing director to be speaking with historic review board and looking at how that can be addressed."

"I also want to also apologize for the sense of feeling unwelcome to the city that in any way should not have happened," Goodman-Hinnershitz added. "That is just unconscionable. This is a call for action."

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura also apologized to the pastor for the negativity of the neighbors and to Talbot for the hardships she is experiencing.

"We keep talking about blighted properties over and over and over again," Ventura said. "We know what the issues are, but what are are we doing to move forward?"

Speaking to the administration, Ventura added: "All we see is PowerPoints of all these blighted properties, but we're still in the same place every year. I really don't want to see another PowerPoint. I want to see how many (houses) you are fixing, demolishing, whatever."

Council President Donna Reed said under the current form of government, City Council cannot act on demolition of properties.

"How we work it now is to do something legislatively, but ultimately, enforcement under this form of government falls under the administration, so we defer to them," Reed said.

Unrelated to the complaint, council did introduce a proposed ordinance that could allocate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Reading Redevelopment Authority for the acquisition, remediation and disposition of blighted properties. The proposed ordinance calls for the authority to deal with 50 blighted properties per year, as long as the funding allows.

Because the ordinance was introduced Monday, council deferred discussion until the next Committee of the Whole meeting.

Also, related to the redevelopment authority, council voted 4-2 to appoint attorney Steve Yarnell to a vacant position on the board.

Earlier this month, council interviewed three candidates: Yarnell, former public works director/city engineer Ralph Johnson and Ph.D. student Maria Zabala.

Councilmembers Ventura and Wesley Butler wanted to appoint Zabala.

Yarnell is the son of former Reading Mayor Victor Yarnell, who served from 1968 to 1972.