READING, Pa. - Voters in Reading will notice two referendums on the General Election ballot.
Both have to do with the governing document, the Home Rule Charter.
The first question involves recalling elected officials.
A "yes" vote means anyone seeking to recall an elected official in Reading in the future would have to follow the process in the state constitution.
The second question calls for removing a current provision for amending the charter.
It aims to make the law consistent with what state law requires, which is that petitions to change the charter need to go through the Board of Elections.
"What we really are trying to do is to clarify things. We don't want to give people the wrong impression. If you're to follow the charter now, you could find yourself running into trouble later in the process because the, ultimately, while the charter's our constitution, it's not, it has to be consistent with state law," explained Solicitor, Fred Lachat.
Officials say the questions are essentially "housekeeping measures."
Voters in Reading who opted to vote by mail are already seeing the questions.
Those voting in person can weigh in on November 2nd.