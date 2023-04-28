READING, Pa. - Reading residents are still being told to conserve water, but days after a water shortage issue arose, the city is seeing progress.

The Reading Area Water Authority (RAWA) says it's started process changes over the last two days, and they have been successful.

A spokesman says the changes have helped them improve the city's water supply, but a city-wide 15% mandatory water conservation notice will remain in effect for the time being.

A rare form of algae in Lake Ontelaunee is clogging filters at a plant in Maidencreek Township, and the clog is affecting people's water pressure. Officials say they'll let people know once their tanks and reservoirs are at normal capacity.

Meantime, a pizza shop in Reading is slicing more than pizza and sandwiches; the owner says staff are taking efforts to cut water consumption.

That's Nino & Son's on North 13th Street.

When the owner found out that RAWA tanks were low, he says worry kicked in and he wanted to make sure the business didn't make matters worse.

He's also dealing with water pressure issues at home.

"We got to take care of whatever is left," said Nino & Sons Owner Roberto Navarette.

The business is using less and making sure their customers are, too. Navarette says staff are turning off faucets when they're left on in the public restrooms and making sure they aren't dripping, either.

He says you might be surprised to know how much water a pizza shop can use.

"We got to do dishes. We got to, you know, clean grills, all the equipment, floors," explained Navarette.

The water pressure at Nino & Sons is fine, but the owner says at his home, just a few blocks away, it's a different story, especially on the second floor.

"You know, normally, when you use the washer and your bathroom at the same time, pressure goes low," he said. "Now, it's completely like, even water doesn't come out of the thing."

A spokesman for the Reading Area Water Authority says around 20 people have complained about very low water pressure.

There have been about 1,000 reports of water being just low.

"Sometimes, we're kind of concerned, like we thought like, 'Well, we were using the washer at the same time,' and we're going downstairs," explained Navarette. "I'm like, 'Nobody's using the washer, so what's going on?'"

The issue arose after RAWA's tank and reservoir levels plummeted. A rare algae not seen in at least 45 years clogged filters at the Maidencreek water treatment plant. Chemicals are being used to treat the algae, but officials say water is safe to drink.

The authority is thanking residents for their conservation efforts to date, and a spokesman says if all goes well over the weekend, the mandatory conservation notice could be lifted.