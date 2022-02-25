"I was involved in a number of legislative initiatives to support Ukraine in their fight against Russian expansion," said Gerlach.
"Was this an effort by Putin just to take a small piece of Ukraine, in Crimea," said Gerlach,
"or was that going to be a launching pad for an effort to take over the entire country?"
How does he see this invasion compared to Crimea? For one, he believes Putin did not have the build-up of troops then that he does now, including the movement of his troops in Belarus.
"Clearly, he made a much more comprehensive effort this time to surround Ukraine as a whole compared to what he did in the Crimea situation," said Gerlach.
Gerlach says so far he doesn't think the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other NATO have been enough.
"I think we're going to have to also work on NATO's partners to significantly increase our military presence in the NATO countries to send the message to him that he better not go any further than Ukraine and enter into NATO territory," said Gerlach.