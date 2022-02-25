It was 2014. Russia had just invaded Crimea. Then-Congressman Jim Gerlach, a Republican who represented Reading, was the co-chair of the House Ukraine Caucus.

"I was involved in a number of legislative initiatives to support Ukraine in their fight against Russian expansion," said Gerlach.

Just as there is high anxiety around the world during Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, looking back to 2014, Gerlach says there was great concern in Washington.

"Was this an effort by Putin just to take a small piece of Ukraine, in Crimea," said Gerlach,
"or was that going to be a launching pad for an effort to take over the entire country?"

How does he see this invasion compared to Crimea? For one, he believes Putin did not have the build-up of troops then that he does now, including the movement of his troops in Belarus.

"Clearly, he made a much more comprehensive effort this time to surround Ukraine as a whole compared to what he did in the Crimea situation," said Gerlach. 

Gerlach says so far he doesn't think the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other NATO have been enough.

"I think we're going to have to also work on NATO's partners to significantly increase our military presence in the NATO countries to send the message to him that he better not go any further than Ukraine and enter into NATO territory," said Gerlach.
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you