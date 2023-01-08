READING, Pa. - A fast response by firefighters in Reading stopped a row home fire from spreading.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of South 17th Street this morning.

They quickly got everyone out of the home, and knocked out a fire in the third floor and roof area.

"There was a family of four living in the residence sleeping at the time of the fire. They were unaware until the fire department woke them up and told them there was a fire in the roof area," said Deputy Chief Ronald Banks.

No one was hurt.

Officials say a neighboring home had minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.