The Reading Royals are enlisting their youngest fans to help "restore the roar" at the Santander Arena next season.
The Royals announced Monday that they have teamed up with Applebee's, the YMCA of Reading and Berks County, and Schuylkill Valley Sports to create an all-new kids club for their 19th season of ECHL hockey in Reading.
Membership in the club is open to fans 12 and under.
The $20 fee includes a kids ticket to each of five Royals games (October 20, November 24, January 20, February 16, and March 8); five kids meal vouchers for select Applebee's restaurants; a Royals Kids Club t-shirt; a monthly email newsletter; a party with Slapshot and players at the start of the season; and an end-of-year skate with the Royals.
Online registration is now open on the Royals' website.
The kids club is the Royals' latest initiative for young fans. Last month, the team announced plans for its first-ever Education Day game on the morning of January 7. The game will promote a number of educational lessons, including science experiments, health tips, and history.
The $10 ticket for students in kindergarten through 12th grade includes a hot dog, a fountain drink, a Royals hat, an educational packet, and in-game entertainment tailored to the students.