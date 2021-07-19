READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are gearing up for their 20th Anniversary Opening Night with the announcement of a celebratory block party.
The Royals 20th Anniversary Opening Night, presented by Prospectus Berco, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. game against the Norfolk Admirals go on sale this week.
Prospectus Berco has teamed up with the Royals to host an Opening Night Downtown Alive Block Party and Concert.
The block party will take place on the 700 block of
Penn Street and will feature games for people of all ages. It will begin at 3:00 p.m. before a concert featuring Brett Scallions of Fuel at 4:00 p.m.
Single game tickets for opening night go on sale Friday, July 23, with an exclusive pre-sale Wednesday, July 21.
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by calling the Royals’ ticketing office at 610-898-7825.
For the online presale, use special code "ANNIVERSARY" starting at 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.