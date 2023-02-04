READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals will host their annual "Pink in the Rink" game Saturday night.

It's in honor of those who are currently fighting against or have lost their lives to breast cancer.

Ice in the arena will be painted pink and the Royals encourage all fans to wear the color.

It will also be Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night presented by St. Luke's Health Network.

All healthcare employees in the Reading area will receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Santander Arena.