READING, Pa - Over at St. Catherine of Siena School in Mt. Penn on this 22nd day of the second calendar month in the year 2022 - you can bring in, you guessed it, 2 bucks and don Tiaras, Tu-Tu's, Ties and Tennis shoes.

"After all 2.22.22 only comes once in a lifetime,” said Gregg Lewis, the merch man for the Reading Royals. "We have different boxes for different items."

Meanwhile inside the Lions Den, the Reading Royals team store -2-22-22 Specials on jerseys, bobble heads, pucks, and more are really doing well.

“Obviously, the bobbles heads will go in more of a square box,” Lewis said. “We just take the boxes and ship them out all day long."

How well you ask? A return to pre pandemic?

"Even stronger. We are having a really good year,” said Lewis.

The team's using the unique date to help sales but also turn the calendar to next month for a big slate of games.

"Our jerseys have been selling incredibly well,” Lewis said. “We have a big game on March 19th. St Patrick's day with green ice."

“It’s a day that won't happen again for hundreds of years - and one local sports team is taking advantage.

"So they get excited when we take it to the next level.”

