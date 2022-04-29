WYOMISSING, Pa. – Reading Royals fans got together to enjoy their playoff game at a local bar Thursday night.

Fans gathered at the Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing, where every television screen was tuned into the Royals' third game against the Maine Mariners in Portland, Maine.

The Royals had a 2-0 lead going into their third playoff game, but the Mariners took home the win Thursday night, outscoring the Royals, 5-4.

The two teams are set to square off again Friday at 7:15 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena.

