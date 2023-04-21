READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are once again in the Kelly Cup playoffs!

Friday night, they began their best of seven games series at home against the Maine Mariners.

Fans, of course, hope the team can go all the way; the crowd's loud chants echoed throughout Santander Arena.

"Oh yeah, baby!" exclaimed Josh Saitta of Exton. "Let's go! Kelly Cup Playoffs is going to be ours!"

Royals fans are loyal, loud and hopeful.

"We're big Reading Royals fans, season tickets since it started," explained Jorge Acevedo, from Reading. "We love it."

"I got my purple crocs on," added Saitta. "I got my memorabilia, so I'm happy they're in the playoffs!"

"You got to support the team because if you don't support the team, we don't have a team in Reading," said Aida Acevedo, from Reading.

The Reading Royals - even with a new coach and new players on the ice - are ready.

"It's a whole new team, and they're gonna be living this for the first time with these fans," said Dallan Yoh, Reading Royals staff. "They're gonna see, like, these people really do care about this team and the city."

The team is making its 12th postseason appearance in the last 13 seasons, and their playoff run is giving the Acevedos something to look forward to.

"We try to tell people to try and come to the games," said Aida. "It's awesome!"

They say they're affordable and exhilarating.

"It's very affordable. $2 for a 16 oz Coke - you can't beat that!" exclaimed Jorge. "All the fighting in there and stuff. it's just a lot of excitement."

"A lot of fighting in this game," said David Studer, a fan. "It's a very aggressive game."

"It's not boring," said Brittany Studer, a fan.

The Studers bring their baby, Callie, to the games. They say she enjoys it just as much as mom and dad.

"Every time we go to hockey, she loves it. Does nothing but watch it," explained David.

Fans say the Maine Mariners are solid, but their money is on the home team.

"They are a good team, but we're better," said Jorge.

They're hoping for a repeat of 2013 when the team won its first ECHL championship and for the Kelly Cup to be where they say it belongs - in Reading.