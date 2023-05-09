READING, Pa. – Reading Royals fans came out to support their team Tuesday night at the final home game of the playoff series against the Newfoundland Growlers.
It was not the outcome fans were looking for. The Royals are now down in the series 3-0, but fans are confident the team can make a comeback, continuing the quest for the Kelly Cup.
"I think they want to win it just as badly as we want to win it," said Sean Heckman of Blandon.
Fans like Heckman were decked out in Royals gear. Heckman is hoping it is not the last game at Santander Arena this season.
"We want them to come back and get a home game next series, and get another home game and more home games after that," said Heckman.
"Little nervous, but I know we can pull through it," said Terry of Reading.
He was there rooting them on — something he has been doing as a season ticket holder for three seasons now.
"Very positive and better than the regular season," Terry said. "A lot of offense and defense."
"I'm happy we're here and hoping we can go further," said Josh Saitta of Glenmoore.
Fans like Saitta have not shown a shortage of energy.
"I think the energy is cool," he said. "Everyone loves the paint it purple, everyone loves the intro. I'm really happy."
"It's nice to have a hometown team that's going far this season. We're glad to be here with them," said Justin Wilhelm of Shillington.
Fans have been there for the team all season long.
"I love this team, I love this city, so anything I can do to support these guys, they know I'm there for them," said Heckman.