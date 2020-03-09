READING, Pa. - For the first time in team history, the Reading Royals will play on green ice to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
The playoff-bound team, playing off the success of its "pink ice weekend," has painted the ice green for the pair of games it will host at the Santander Arena on the Friday and Saturday before St. Patrick's Day.
Each game will offer the chance for one fan to win big if a Royals player registers a hat trick. The prize on March 13 is $10,000, and on March 14, it's a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited.
March 13 is also Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by ruOK? Berks. The players will wear special theme jerseys, and college students can get into the game for $5 with a valid ID.
March 14 is Autism Awareness, Scout & Teacher Appreciation Night. The game will be sensory-friendly, with subdued music and lighting. There will also be quiet spaces in the arena. The players will wear special autism awareness jerseys.
It will be a weekend of fun, as WFMZ's Ali Reid reported on 69 News at Sunrise on Monday.