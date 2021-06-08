READING, Pa. | In partnership with Met-Ed, a First Energy Company, the ECHL Reading Royals, a proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday its plans to collect donations for the LGBT Center of Greater Reading.
Starting in the summer of 2021, The LGBT Center of Greater Reading said it is launching its Art Collaborative, an initiative to inspire LGBT youth and the community at large, to develop, build, and grow their level of self-esteem through the arts.
As a celebration of Pride Month and in support of this new program, the Royals and Met-Ed announced they will call on fans, fellow employees, and community members to contribute various art supplies to support this initiative.
“Met-Ed is proud to continue our partnership with the Reading Royals to further our commitment in creating a more equitable, diverse and inclusive community. Our ongoing collaborative partnership with the LGBTQ Center of Reading and the Reading Royals reflects this commitment to our core values and the greater Reading & Berks County community.” stated David Turner, manager of Regional External Affairs at Met-Ed.
They say donations will be collected through the month of June at the Reading Royals Lion’s Den Team Store at any time from Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Santander Arena Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Met-Ed Headquarters on Pottsville Pike.
In addition, donations can be dropped off at the Reading Royals booth at Art on the Avenue in West Reading on Saturday, June 19, officials stated.
This initiative is one of several in the partnership between the Royals and Met-Ed this year, according to their joint announcement.
Since November, the partnership has assisted nine local non-profits by volunteering time, raising funds and supplies, and building awareness. For more information on those initiatives and to learn more on how to participate, visit their website.