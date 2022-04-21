READING, Pa. – The Reading Royals faced off against the Maine Mariners Wednesday night, taking home a win, as the hunt for the Kelly Cup is on.
"Playoffs, here we come," said Pam Coleman of Mount Penn.
Fans like Coleman, who is a season ticketholder, were right there with the hockey players inside Santander Arena Wednesday night.
"We're really excited about doing this," Coleman said.
It was the team's first playoff appearance since 2019, after the pandemic put Royals hockey on hold.
The team squared off against the Maine Mariners in front of other diehard fans, like Zachary Zimmerman.
"I'm glad it's back," Zimmerman said of the sport's return to the ice.
Fans said they were at the arena when the Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, and they said they are very optimistic the team will bring it back to Reading.
"Because of the way they fought and their grit," Zimmerman said. "I have to compare them to the Cup team."
Rory Caron was in agreement.
"We got a really good team," Caron said.
The fans are anxiously awaiting another championship parade down Penn Street for a team Tiffany Montoro said is already playing like champions.
"I think we're going all the way," Montoro said. "We have the team, the coach. The guys are just in it to win it."