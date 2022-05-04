READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals raised thousands of dollars to help support the people of Ukraine.
The Royals, in partnership with the Reading Royals Booster Club, say they raised over $7,500 during auctions.
The auctions included raffles for specialty jerseys and pucks that resemble the Ukrainian flag. The design intended to support for those who are being displaced due to the invasion by Russian troops.
“We are excited to see the community come together and help raise funds for relief efforts overseas. The Reading Royals family has always united in times of crisis and it’s heartwarming to see it happen in the face of such turmoil. We are proud to support the people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until this conflict is resolved.,” said Royals General Manager, David Farrar and Assistant General Manager Dakota Procyk.
Proceeds from all jersey and puck sales will be donated to the Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund of the Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata, Lancaster County.
Additionally, the Reading Royals Booster Club has donated their portion of 50/50 sales to the church's aid fund as well as raising additional funds through raffle sales.