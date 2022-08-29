BERN TWP., Pa. — On a sunny, late-summer day on the runway at the Reading Regional Airport, a new business venture is taking off.

"We cater weddings, venues, house parties, tents and now, more recently, as we are here at the airport, private jets as well," said Kyle Allison, the DoubleTree Hotel Reading's director of off-premise catering.

The DoubleTree, with more than 200 rooms and 27,000 feet of event space on Penn Street in center city, is taking its delectable dishes thousands of feet into the air.

"We cater meals for crew, passengers, deliver it, serve it," Allison said. "The sky is the limit quite literally with us right now."

From the hotel in downtown Reading to the airport in neighboring Bern Township, DoubleTree representatives said their ability to diversify, especially out of the pandemic, is vital.

"It's a tremendous opportunity coming out of the pandemic to capitalize on the relationships and trust we built prior to the pandemic," said Dan Hoch, head of business development.

Those running the new off-site catering arm said many things must be considered when catering on an aircraft.

"I made sure the containers we had were the right size and compatibility for the oven they have on the plane," Allison said.

And the venture presents an opportunity to bring new people on board to make it happen.

"We bring in the professionals," Hoch said. "We bring in and hire people that know how to do that from other organizations to be able to build this off-premise brand that we are doing."