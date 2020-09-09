READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board declined to reverse its decision on cancelling fall sports and extracurricular activities.
A motion to bring back fall sports and other activities failed in a 5-3 vote in a special meeting Wednesday night.
The board voted last month to suspend fall sports and extracurricular activities as part of the district's plan to move ahead with a full, remote learning plan for the first quarter of the school year.
The district said at the time it was a difficult decision and that it understands that athletics and other extracurricular activities are vital parts of the scholastic experience and pathways for its students. The district noted, however, the rising positivity rate in Berks County and the "lack of clear, practicable guidance from state and federal agencies on how to safely permit our athletes to practice and compete while mitigating the risks of spreading among our students, staff, and their families."