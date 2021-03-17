READING, Pa. – Reading Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin and several top administrators presented a reopening plan Wednesday night at the school board's committee-of-the-whole meeting.
The proposed plan recommends a phased approach, with some students returning to in-person classes beginning April 19.
Teachers would be required to return to their classrooms April 6, the first day after spring break.
Since the start of the school year, all students and teachers in the Reading district have participated in classes virtually because of COVID-19.
While school board members noted that the proposed plan is thorough and well-thought-out, several expressed concerns about teachers returning to the classrooms.
Board President Robin Costenbader-Jacobson said she had concerns because she understood that the most recent surveys indicated a majority of parents and teachers were not in favor of going back to in-person classes.
"I want to see the numbers, and that may not be appreciated, but that's where I am coming from as a board member," Costenbader-Jacobson said. "I feel no guilt as a board member; I trust the science. We have been careful to protect people to do the right thing."
She added, referring to the opinions of parents, "If things have changed, then we need to re-survey to find out if there have been significant changes moving forward."
Mumin said the administration would present its most recent data at next Wednesday's school board voting meeting, but reminded the board the district has to find some common ground.
"I believe re-surveying teachers on the same information would be for naught," Mumin said. "We are trying to create a plan that gives us balance. We do not want a fight [between parents and teachers], as this is tough for everybody. We will bring you more information next week."
The strongest objection to the reopening plan came from board member Becky Ellis.
"I am very concerned about our teachers," Ellis said. "We want to get back to normal, but I do not feel good about making a decision for the teachers without an up-to-date survey knowing how they feel about going back."
Ellis reminded the board that when it made the decision on Aug. 5 to allow teachers to remain virtual, the number of new COVID-19 cases on that day was 30. Ellis said the new case number on Tuesday was 129.
The administration had originally recommended a plan in August that would have had all students remain virtual while teachers would teach online classes from their classrooms.
After significant criticism from the community and from teachers, the board opted to allow teachers to teach from home.
"We are getting a little more lax," Ellis said. "Is it worth the risk for our teachers to come back for a month and a half? They are entitled to their voice."
Ellis suggested two surveys: one now and then another after teachers return on April 6.
"Then we can make a decision from that," she said, referring to deciding how to proceed with the return of students. "I am so incredibly passionate about this because I have spoken to a lot of teachers and they are not on board with going back yet."
Board member David Myers questioned what would happen if a teacher refused to return and whether the district would mandate staff to be vaccinated.
Chief Legal Officer Jesse Leisawitz said under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the district would be required to make reasonable accommodations to allow a staff member to perform the functions of their jobs.
"We would engage in a private interactive process with them to discuss their private medical information," Leisawitz said. "If teachers do not want to be vaccinated, that is their right. The district is not in a position to mandate folks to get vaccinated."
Ellis said she does not feel comfortable forcing teachers to show they need ADA accommodations if they don't feel comfortable returning to work.
If the board approves the reopening plan next week, the following would occur:
Individual HEPA filter units will be placed in every classroom.
There will be a districtwide investment in heating, ventilation and air conditioning needs, especially in the three middle school buildings.
All teachers and staff will return to school buildings April 6.
Pre-K through fourth grade will have an option to begin a hybrid model beginning April 19. In the hybrid model, students would attend Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will be virtual on Fridays. The adjusted school day will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Students with specialty programs will be allowed to attend in person four days a week to meet their instructional needs.
Beginning May 3, the hybrid model will be offered for grades 5-8, with an adjusted schedule of 9:30 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.
Most students in grades 9-12 will remain virtual, except for designated students in specialty programs. Those students could return on May 3.
Teachers will be able to make in-person appointments with students to meet in classrooms, as needed.
Graduation ceremonies will take place on June 1 or 2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Related to the last item of graduation, the board will be asked to approve a rental agreement next week at a cost not to exceed $12,000.
Mumin stressed the importance of students returning to classes to allow the district to assess student challenges and emotional needs.
"Want to look at the growth and deficits of our students, so that we can begin to get back to some regularity in delivering instruction," he said.
Spectators allowed for at-home games
During a brief voting session at the start of the meeting, the board voted to allow two spectators for every athlete, as well as media representatives, to attend all at-home athletic competitions.
The action extends the same courtesy to members of opposing teams.