READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board once again upheld its decision to suspend winter sports, but this time with a much-divided board.
Even though all academic classes in the district have been held exclusively online since the start of the school year, the nearly three-hour board meeting Tuesday night was dominated primarily by the topic of winter sports.
Community members spoke in favor of allowing extracurricular activities and sports to go forward, which was followed by an endorsement from the administration.
Board member Patricia Wright — who has been unwavering in her opinion to allow sports to be played — made a motion to rescind the Aug.5 board resolution that suspended all extracurricular activities.
An affirmative vote would have allowed all activities, including athletic practices and competitions, to commence in December.
In the end, though, the board was split 4-4 on the vote.
Board President Robin Costenbader-Jacobson and members Becky Ellis, Ashley Jones, and Ann Sheehan cast dissenting votes.
Board Vice President Leo Martinez and members Mark Detterline, Dave Myers, and Wright voted in favor of allowing all activities.
Board member Dr. Noahleen Betts was present for most of the virtual meeting, but her connection was lost prior to the vote. It was unclear during the discussions how Betts would have voted. Attempts by the board to contact her by phone were unsuccessful.
Solicitor John Miravich said the tied vote meant the motion failed.
Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin said the administration was willing to support a return to extracurricular activities.
“Even though the data [on COVID-19] is saying one thing, there is a lot of energy around giving the children the chance to play,” he said. “The administration did hold a meeting with coaches to get their input in the event something like this would come to the board.”
Ellis pleaded with her fellow board members to vote down the motion.
“A lot of cases are transmitted via people who are asymptomatic,” she said. “What measures are in place to make sure everyone keeps masks or to sanitize equipment after each touch? I see this as virtually impossible. Even with the best intentions, it’s not worth the experiment. One person having to deal with this for the rest of their life is one person too many.”
Becky Roxburgh, a mother of two high school students, asked the board to reconsider its stance on winter sports.
“I think we have failed our athletes and our community,” Roxburgh said. “Let’s support our students and give them a chance. This is more than sports; it’s the Red Knight way of life.”
Community member Keith Stankiewicz said he has been supporting Reading sports his entire life.
“I don’t understand why this is in the hands of the school board when the PIAA has said sports can be played with proper precautions,” he said. “I don’t think the board has taken into consideration the full impact of taking away sports. Life is full of risks; why not give it a try?”
Allen McCloud, athletic director, told the board all safety protocols would be followed if allowed to play.
“We all know that students who participate in extracurricular activities do well academically,” McCloud said. “They want a chance to do what they love.”
McCloud’s recommendation was to hold parent meetings the first week in December and resume practices on Dec. 7.
Although the discussions revolved around athletics, the motion on the table would have allowed all extracurricular activities.
However, the administration said further meetings would have to be held with the music departments, as there were no specific safety protocols in place for band and chorus, whose activities are being held virtually.
Wright said her motion was to rescind the Aug. 5 suspension of extracurricular activities, but also said board members were free to create a resolution to offer limitations for specific activities and sports.
“They are asking for a chance,” Wright said. “The administration has now spoken and has given safety plans, and yet, you are still shooting this down without giving them a chance.”
Jones said priorities are not what they should be in a global pandemic.
“People are focusing on instant gratification,” she said. “We all enjoy doing the things that make us happy and feel good in the here and now. This is a scary moment in time. People will continue to die because behaviors are not reflecting what we ought to be doing.”
Costenbader-Jacobson said she wanted to let the people who have spoken publicly know that the board is listening to them.
“It has been insinuated that someone has to advocate for the student athletes, but this board has advocated for all 1,800 students and the safety of multi-generational families,” she said.
She added, “We see the highest number of cases in our zip codes in the city. The majority of the board is not going against our parents and children. We are committed to the health and livelihood of this district and the community. We must have COVID courage to take care of one another.”