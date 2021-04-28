READING, Pa. – Two Reading School Board members on Wednesday night accused the board president of inappropriate comments about the city of Reading on social media.
Near the conclusion of the board's voting meeting, member Mark Detterline said he wanted it publicly known that he was disappointed in what President Robin Costenbader-Jacobson posted on social media.
"This was unbecoming of a school board member," Detterline said. "I felt you were disparaging to the people that we're charged with supporting. I couldn't sit back and let this occur."
Costenbader-Jacobson used hashtags that stated "Reading is a hot mess" and "no quality of life in Reading" after her vehicle was totaled in a hit-and-run incident. Those comments brought criticism from a district parent.
Costenbader-Jacobson asked why Detterline was questioning her First Amendment rights.
"Why would you challenge my First Amendment rights by writing as a board member to a parent about my living conditions in the city?" she asked. "As a taxpayer and as a public official, I still have First Amendment rights. I did not state anything false and I did not use names."
Costenbader-Jacobson said she could not apologize to the parent being referenced because the parent was bullying a school board member.
"Because I am a public official, I am not a doormat and I will not be treated like one," she said.
Costenbader-Jacobson said the parent in question has harassed her privately after every school board meeting.
"I am not a mean person," she said, "but when a person is writing that 'Your days are numbered,' this is bullying of a school board member."
"Please be aware that this was our fourth damaged car on our property in front of our house," Costenbader-Jacobson added. "That's what my post was all about and the parent jumped in on it and picked out something and made it about the district. I was pretty devastated with my car being totaled in a hit-and-run."
Board member Becky Ellis also said it was not becoming of a public official to use such hashtags.
"When you are school board president, you are representing the city," Ellis said. "When you say, 'Reading, Pa. is a hot mess,' you should not be heading the school board for Reading, Pa."
Detterline said he had a problem with Costenbader-Jacobson disparaging the city because she is criticizing an entity of which she is charged with educating a quarter its population.
Board member Ann Sheehan defended the president saying board members have a right to their independent thoughts and expressions.
"I think we can say that we get frustrated with what's happening in the city," Sheehan said. "I post a lot of things that frustrate me about the country. My role as a school board member is not affected by that."
"Our mission is to provide a free and quality education," she added. "We cannot let partisan politics or different personalities and opinions get in the way of that."
Detterline said the problem is that he hears from constituents who feel there are people on the board incapable of speaking up for their interests.
Board member Noahleen Betts pleaded with her fellow board members to be united.
"Let's put our students first and (do) what we are charged to do," Betts said. "Be respectful and work in collaboration. Can we make a commitment to try and make this board strong? If we don't do that and commit to that, we will continue to have these problems."
Other actions
In other business on Wednesday, the board voted to approve two licensing agreements for championship apparel related to the Reading High School boys basketball state title win.
Agreements were approved with SV Sports, Pottstown, and D&D Screenprinting, Kutztown, to allow the businesses to sell championship apparel with the district's trademarks.
The agreements will allow the sale of merchandise, with the school district receiving 5% of the net revenues for a period of one year.
The boys basketball team won the state title with a 1-point victory over Archbishop Wood in the PIAA 6A championship game on March 27.