READING, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, the Reading School Board unanimously accepted the resignation of Khalid N. Mumin as superintendent.
Last Thursday, Mumin publicly announced he would be stepping down from his post to accept a superintendent position in the Lower Merion School District, Montgomery County.
Mumin, who is originally from Philadelphia, has led the Reading School District since 2014.
Mumin received some significant attention earlier this year when the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators named him the 2021 Pennsylvania superintendent of the year. He also was a finalist for national superintendent of the year.
Mumin said he was filled with thankfulness and humility for the school board, the staff, the children, parents and the community.
"This journey is one that has been one of a lot of challenges," Mumin said, "but it feels good to be successful and have districts nationally look at the work that is being done in the Reading School District as a model for success."
"This district is in a much better place and the reason why is because we had stakeholders who never gave up," he said. "I have really come to love a lot of people here because you all embraced and loved me for exactly who I am."
Board President Robin Costenbader-Jacobson told Mumin he will be greatly missed by the district.
"Thank you for everything you have done and everything you have changed," Costenbader-Jacobson said.