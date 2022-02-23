READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board on Wednesday voted to promote two individuals into two key roles with the district.
Waldo Alvarado was appointed high school principal, and Troy Godinet was named the head coach of varsity football.
Alvarado, who was in the role of acting principal, will be paid a salary of $140,925. He replaces Eric Turman, who is now superintendent of the Harrisburg School District.
Board Vice President Leo Martinez noted that Alvarado will be serving as the high school's first Hispanic principal.
All board members expressed congratulations to Alvarado.
"You have our support, and we are definitely rooting for you," said President Noahleen Betts, "and we thank you for taking on the challenge of leading the Reading High School."
Alvarado thanked the board for the opportunity.
"It's all about our students' success," he said. "It's not about me; it's not about anybody else. It's about the students."
"And I just want to say that at the heart of my vision is the success of the students, inside the school and outside," Alvarado added. "And I feel blessed because we have such a great team at the high school."
"Mr. Alvarado's proven leadership and experience within the district will ensure a successful transition forward," Superintendent Jennifer Murray said in a statement released earlier this week. "By working with students, staff and the community, he will help to cultivate a compassionate, supportive and positive school environment at Reading High."
In the position of head coach for varsity football for the 2022-23 school year, Godinet will be paid a salary of $9,939.
He has been serving as an assistant coach and will replace Andre Doyle, who resigned after serving in the position for four seasons.
Reading Outlet Center property
In other business, the board appointed an architect and construction manager for the 801 N. Ninth St. development project.
Last summer, the district purchased the former Reading Outlet Center from developer Alan Shuman last June for the purpose of building a new school.
The 2.42-acre site was purchased at a cost of $2.27 million.
The district has not yet determined the details about the type of school it will establish, the scope of the project or the construction costs.
Appointed as architect of record was Schradergroup, Philadelphia, and D'Huy Engineering Inc., Bethlehem, as the construction manager of record.
2022-23 calendar
Also Wednesday, the board approved a 2022-23 school year calendar that sets the first student day on Aug. 29, 2022, and the last day for students on June 6, 2023.