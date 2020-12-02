Reading School District administration building
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board narrowly passed a measure to reinstate sports and extracurricular activities.

The board approved the motion by a vote of 5 to 4 during a reorganization meeting Wednesday night.

The vote means high school sports can resume immediately, and middle and junior high-level activities can begin in January.

The measure requires that parents give permission for students to participate. It also bars spectators from home events and says athletes must wear masks when they are not actively competing.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.