READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board narrowly passed a measure to reinstate sports and extracurricular activities.
The board approved the motion by a vote of 5 to 4 during a reorganization meeting Wednesday night.
The vote means high school sports can resume immediately, and middle and junior high-level activities can begin in January.
The measure requires that parents give permission for students to participate. It also bars spectators from home events and says athletes must wear masks when they are not actively competing.