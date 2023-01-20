READING, Pa. - The Reading School District is speaking out about safety following an attack on a student inside the high school earlier this week.

"Upon hearing about the incident, the administration knew right away that this was more than just a fight," said Reading School District communications director Kristine Parkes.

She said the district is cooperating with Reading Police.

"At this point we don't have a cause for what happened," said Parkes. "It's an active investigation. It is horrific and it does make you pause."

The student was assaulted Wednesday by six people inside a school hallway. The assailants beat the victim until he was unconscious and then took his shoes and his phone.

"There's been a lot of conversation happening," explained Parkes. "This is not something, again, that the administration or the board takes lightly. It is something we're very concerned about."

Violence and student safety were heavily discussed at a town hall meeting back in November. Parkes said there are already a number of safety measures in place but the conversation is constantly continuing and evolving.

The district assures parents and students that student safety continues to be a top priority.

"We are a community and we're here to make sure every child gets an education and is safe in school," said Parkes.

18-year-old Leonardo Matute is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft. The district said it's still working to identify one of the students involved.