READING, Pa. | Reading School District announced it is offering up to a $450 signing and retention bonus to all newly-hired candidates who sign on by February 28, 2022 and work for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
“This is your chance to help students in our community and make a difference in their lives,” says Dr. Yamil Sanchez, Chief Administrative Officer for the Reading School District. “We know the Reading community has a lot of talent, but we also know this is a difficult time to change careers or to start something new."
"The bonus is an extra investment to help people make that leap,” said Sanchez.
With multiple schools and office buildings located throughout the city, the district offers close-to-home employment opportunities, as well as continuing education resources to support career growth and advancement, officials say.
The district has immediate openings for custodial, school safety, substitute staff positions and more.
Reading School District stated it hopes to tap into local talent rather than contracting out for high-need positions. Interested parents and community members can learn more about the signing bonus and open positions by visiting the Reading School District website.
“Making a real impact on the lives of students right here in our community is priceless,” Sanchez said. “Help us make a difference by investing in our students.”