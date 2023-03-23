READING, Pa. - The school board of the Reading School District approved a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Reading Education Association Wednesday.

The union represents more than 1.200 district employees and includes teachers, school counselors, social workers and nurses.

The old agreement ends June 30 with the new one going into effect July 1. District officials noted this is the earliest a collective bargaining agreement has been settled in recent memory.

The district says the new agreement makes compensation extremely competitive with other districts in the county. On average, all professional employees will receive annual increases of 4.9%

“We are excited about this contract,” said Superintendent Jennifer Murray. “We believe it acknowledges the sacrifices of our staff and the difficult nature of working in education today. A five-year contract is rare; however, it provides the needed stability and predictability for our professional staff to plan their professional goals.”

Other items in the new agreement include:

● Healthcare premium contribution remains the same for the length of the contract.

● New (and earlier) longevity bonuses to professional employees with continuous years of service, as early as the sixth year of consecutive service; the earliest in Berks County.

● Increase in Special Education stipends with annual increases.

● Creation of an ESL stipend for ESL-certified teachers who are engaged in progress monitoring for English Language Learners; only school district in the county, possibly in the state to offer an annual ESL stipend.

“This contract has the power to benefit members of Reading Senior High School’s Class of 2023 and beyond,” Murray explained. “Under the agreement, a new hire to the District in the 2027-28 school year would make $59,170. This means that members of the Class of 2023 who obtain their college degrees and get certified in four years could earn $59,170 right out of college. This contract is an investment in making today’s graduates tomorrow's professional employees."