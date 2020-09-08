READING, Pa. - Students in the Reading School District began their academic year Tuesday in the same place where the last year ended, in front of a computer at home.
The district, which is the biggest in Berks and the third-largest in Pennsylvania, is beginning the 2020-21 school year with full remote learning for its nearly 18,000 students.
That means all students and teachers will work from home during a structured school day of online instruction and on-demand video lessons.
The school district is spending up to $700,000 to provide up to 10,000 Comcast internet connections for students who don't already have online access.
The virtual learning model will continue until at least Nov. 4.