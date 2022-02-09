Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled his final budget proposal Tuesday, which he said will make Pennsylvania an even better place to live and work.
"We're no longer digging out of a hole," said Wolf. "We're ready to build, and this year's budget does exactly that."
His proposal would increase spending but not raise taxes.
Republican state Sen. Dave Argall, who serves part of Berks County, said he believes there will be major changes to the proposal in the months ahead.
"There is some good in this budget, there is a lot of bad," said Argall.
Wolf is proposing the largest budget increase for public state schools, and it would send millions of dollars to districts in Berks County.
If passed, the Reading School District said it could see a $64 million increase from both Level Up and basic education funding.
"We are extremely pleased that Gov. Wolf is prioritizing education funding in his budget proposal," said Reading School District Superintendent Jennifer Murray. "With the significant increases in funding for programming, special education and other areas, we can provide our students the additional interventions and staffing that they need and deserve."
She added, "For Reading School District, this means equitable funding for underserved students."
Democratic state Rep. Manny Guzman of Reading said he thinks the budget is in the best interest of working-class people.
"Not only just in the city of Reading, in the county of Berks, but all across the commonwealth as a whole," said Guzman.
Wolf's plan totals $43.7 billion. It also boosts funding for human services, pre-k and higher education.
Argall said he is concerned how the governor's budget would impact Pennsylvania in the coming years.
"There is billions of dollars of deficit in this budget proposal," Argall said. "He (Wolf) won't be here, but people will be stuck raising taxes because of this budget."
The budget proposal also touches on mental health support and fighting the opioid crisis.
The new fiscal year starts on July 1.